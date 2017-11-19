American Music Awards 2017: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato & More Hit The Red Carpet

The 2017 American Music Awards are upon us, and there’s some major stars slated to attend. Check out all the red carpet arrivals right here!

Some of the biggest stars in music are attending this year’s American Music Awards, and we have all the photos of their arrival on the red carpet. One of the first celebs to arrive was Jessie James Decker, host of the awards ceremony’s pre-show. She’s several months pregnant, and showed off her growing bump in pink, off-the-shoulder gown. She adorable cradled her growing belly on the carpet and was absolutely glowing as the photographers snapped photos.

Also among the first to show up was Laura Marano, who stunned in a shimmering red gown, that showed off her fabulous figure to perfection. The actress wore her dark hair in loose waves, and looked flawless. One of the more shocking early looks was from Bleona Qereti, who showed a ton of skin in a silver, metallic ensemble, which featured high-waisted bottoms and a blazer, held together only by a belt in the middle. She went braless underneath the outfit, risking a major wardrobe malfunction, but rocked the style with confidence on the carpet.

This year’s AMAs are sure to be a star-studded show, with Selena Gomez, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera and more set to hit the stage for epic performances. Plus, with Tracee Ellis Ross hosting the show, there’s sure to be a ton of laughs.

Click through the gallery above to see all the red carpet arrivals and get pumped for the full show! We’ll be updating as more and more celebrities continue to arrive, so keep checking back and refreshing to see ALL the gorgeous looks.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think looked the best at the American Music Awards!?