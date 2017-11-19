Watch The 2017 AMAs: Live Stream The Red Carpet Online Here Free

Strike a pose! Several of the hottest celebs will arrive in style to the 2017 AMAs on Nov. 19, rocking the fiercest fashions for the epic star-studded event. Don’t miss a second of the red carpet action by tuning into our live stream at 6 PM ET!

They’ve got a passion for fashion! The 2017 American Music Awards are officially here, meaning your favorite celebs will be gracing the red carpet ahead of the highly anticipated event on Nov. 19. Many of your favorite artists are definitely going to bring their A-game, rocking the hottest new designs for the special occasion. Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Pink, and more will be performing, so we’re going to be taking style cues! The ladies love to flash major skin in glamorous gowns while the A-list studs are all about the perfectly tailored suits. To watch the live stream, which starts at 6 PM ET, all you have to do is click the link below! See all of the highlights from the 2016 AMAs, here.

Last year, Selena, Fifth Harmony and more starlets opted for a flash of color while posing for the cameras, while Niall Horan and more hunks held it down with unique patterns and accessories. We can only imagine what the trends will be this year, but we know some will surpass expectations — while others miss the mark! Fans can hardly wait to tune into the show, since several of the biggest stars on the planet will be taking the stage to perform and present. Bruno Mars scored a whopping eight nominations and is leading the pack, while super stars Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd each earned five nods.

The bar is set especially high at the AMAs, thanks to the fashion prowess of celebs in the past. Who can forget Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s famous denim ensembles in the ’00s? And of course, Chrissy Teigen‘s thigh-high slit dress in 2016! Don’t miss a second of the action, since there will surely be unforgettable moments and major surprises. From Artist of the Year to Video of the Year and New Artist of the Year, viewers can’t wait to see who goes home with a coveted prize!

HollywoodLifers, who are you pumped to see on the red carpet?