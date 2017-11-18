Tyler Baltierra Praises Catelynn Lowell’s ‘Strength’ After She Enters Treatment For Suicidal Thoughts

Unconditional love! Tyler Baltierra broke his silence to show his support for his wife of two years, Catelynn Lowell, after dropping her off at rehab. The ‘Teen Mom’ star is sticking by her side through thick and thin.

Tyler Baltierra, 25, proved his unwavering support for his wife Catelynn Lowell, 25, by taking to Instagram with an emotional statement on Nov. 18. Hours after she opened up about her struggles with suicidal thoughts, her hubby revealed he’s still inspired by her incredible bravery every day. “We just dropped her off,” the Teen Mom 2 star shared with his followers. “We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help. “As long as I am alive, you will never be alone – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her! #KeepTalkingMH.” See pics of the couple, right here.

Adoring fans continue to send Catelyn the sweetest well-wishes ever, sympathizing and commending her choice to share this with the world. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself…so I’m going to treatment,” Catelynn wrote via her Twitter page on Nov. 17. Many were heartbroken by her vulnerable confession, but the 25-year-old reality star later shared a photo of her favorite stuffed animal on Instagram and revealed, “Well Nova buddy is coming with me… and I’m gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time….” After dating for over a decade, Catelynn and Tyler have been married for two years and they are proud parents to their two-year-old daughter Novalee.

Tyler and Catelynn have been through so much together and they always support each other to the fullest. Nova is their second daughter as their first, Carly, was placed for adoption after she was born in 2009. The reality star’s devastating news comes days after Catelynn revealed she was emotionally affected by a shooting that took place by her house. Catelynn previously spent time in rehab in 2016, after giving birth to Nova. The couple later said she checked out after a month of being treated for depression and anxiety.

