The Weeknd Reportedly Never ‘Stopped Loving’ Bella Hadid — Back Together Like Jelena?

The Weeknd has never stopped having feelings for ex Bella Hadid and now that they’re both single, is there a chance they will rekindle their old flame? Find out more here!

The Weeknd and ex Bella Hadid, , have been spending time together since the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer broke up with Selena Gomez, but the former couple aren’t quite back together yet, according to People Magazine. The Weeknd was seen leaving Bella’s apartment in New York City on Nov. 14. “He is talking to Bella a lot and they’ve hung out too,” an insider told the outlet. “They are not back together. There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella.” There’s been lots of speculation that the duo might give their relationship a second chance and with this recent knowledge, it seems it may very well be possible with time! See some of The Weeknd and Bella’s best pics during their romance here!

The Weeknd and Bella broke up a year ago in Nov. 2016 due to busy schedules and The Weeknd’s focus on promoting his album. They first sparked romance rumors together when The Weeknd asked Bella to be in his artwork for his album Beauty Behind the Madness in Apr. 2015. She also starred in his music video for the song “In the Night.”

If The Weeknd and Bella did get back together, they would be following suit with The Weeknd’s ex Selena, who recently reunited with her ex Justin Bieber, 23. Selena also unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram so we can’t help but wonder if there is any animosity toward their new potential romantic partners. It seems like only yesterday that The Weeknd and Selena were hand in hand and now it appears we are reliving the past! We guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here!

