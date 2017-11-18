‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Plays Julian Assange & Has ‘Secret’ Meeting With Don Jr. & Eric Trump

We’re dying! ‘Saturday Night Live’ just took aim at Donald Trump Jr.’s seemingly cozy relationship with WikiLeaks in their latest installment! Check it out right here!

They did it again! The creative geniuses behind Saturday Night Live just delivering another amazing sketch poking fun at the Trump family! This time they staged a “Deep Throat”-type meeting in a parking garage between Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Julian Assange (Kate McKinnon) to discuss dirt on Hillary Clinton! Everything seemed to be going well until Don Jr. admitted that his younger brother Eric Trump (Alex Moffat) was waiting in the car nearby! As soon as Eric joined them, things went sideways! And Alex’s take on Eric as a dim-witted-yet-lovable manchild was absolutely hilarious! Head here for more pics from Season 43 of the hit show.

Few shows have managed to keep up with the turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump, 71, and his antics as well as SNL, consistently delivering hilarious criticisms of his policies or the chaos surrounding his team. Take for instance the Nov. 11 sketch in which they tackled the controversy surrounding Roy Moore and the allegations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls when he was in his thirties. In the sketch, Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) sits down with Moore (Mikey Day) to discuss him dropping out of the senate race. However, Moore isn’t quite understanding what the VP is asking of him. “This girl was 14 years old, Roy. You gotta do the right thing here,” Pence states, hinting that he needs Moore to drop out. Moore obliviously replies: “Alright, if everyone thinks I did it, I’ll marry her.” Yikes!

But they don’t just relegate their attacks on troubling current events to sketches. On the Nov. 11 installment of Weekend Update, Michael Che, 34, hilarious called out the Alabama state auditor for using scripture to defend Moore against allegations of pedophilia. “Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler defended Roy Moore using Mary and Joseph as examples, saying ‘Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.’” Che quoted. “So I guess R. Kelly was just trying to make it rain for 40 days and 40 nights.” Wow! Catch that old reference?

Assange: I trust you came alone

Don Jr: My brother Eric is waiting in the car. Not to worry, I told him to honk the horn if he gets scared. pic.twitter.com/ZSQekAMGMf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2017

