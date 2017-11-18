Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Cradle Their Beautiful Baby Dressed In White In Epic Wedding Pics

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter was an absolute gem at their wedding! Take a peek at the awww-worthy pics!

Yes, Alexis Ohanian, 34, looked dapper at his wedding in New Orleans on Nov. 16! And his bride Serena Williams, 36, look absolutely breathtaking! But in our humble opinion, their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was the belle of the ball! Their little bundle of joy was walked down in the aisle in her grandmother Oracene Prices‘ arms dressed in a cute little ivory dress with bejeweled sleeves that had everyone in attendance completely and totally melting! HEAD HERE TO CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS.

We’re absolutely loving this precious girl! Her look was completed with some knitted booties and a decorative band on her arm! She hasn’t got a lot of hair yet but those little brunette curls looked adorable under a white bow they gave her for some photo ops! We can’t handle the cuteness!

As you’ve probably heard by now, this wedding was attended by the creme de la creme of Hollywood including everyone from Kim Kardashian, 36, to Colton Haynes, 29, to Eva Longoria, 42! But Beyonce, 36, is definitely our favorite spectator at this affair. Why? Because she was decked out in an emerald-green dress that had us picking our jaws up off the floor! Her sensational look came complete with a slit up the dress allowing fellow attendees to get an eye-full of Bey’s legs! She wore her blond, wavy tresses all the way to her waist and it was perfection! She also wore a cameo on a white choker to finish off the stunning ensemble. See all the famous guests who attended this luxe affair right here!

Serena Williams' Wedding Dress Photos Are Here! Get All the Details on Her Custom Gown https://t.co/E192FZm3wx — People (@people) November 18, 2017

