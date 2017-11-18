So hot! Selena Gomez just debuted some cute new bangs a day ahead of her American Music Awards performance! Check out the pics!

Can’t wait to see Selena Gomez, 25, perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 18!? Neither can we! And it looks like the songstress is taking some extra-special steps to prepare for the big show! The “Fetish” singer just debuted some incredible new bangs during an outing in LA! Too cute! Head right here for more photos of the singer!

Sel was spied out and about with some friends on Saturday, Nov. 18, looking comfy in an over-sized shirt, showcasing her incredible legs! And although she wore a ball cap, her new adorable bangs were hard to miss! We’re all about this look! She finished off this edgy ensemble with rose-tinted shades and a bold red clip! We’re digging this side of Selena!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that she and Justin Bieber, 23, have rekindled their romance and are already flaunting some PDA for their fans! And we’re even hearing these 2 are practically living together now! “Justin and Selena are moving fast this time around,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Justin has been spending several nights a week at Selena’s love nest in Los Angeles and they have been inseparable lately. Selena gave Justin an extra toothbrush which he keeps at her place and the pair are practically living together already. If Selena has to go to work, she leaves Justin to let himself out if he is still sleeping. They are cozy, happy and things have never been better.” So sweet!

Her bangs + red lipstick 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXPtUjUVfW — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) November 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Sel’s look as much as we are?! Dying to see her take the stage at the AMAs?! Let us know below!