Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Practically Living Together Already In LA Love Nest Says Source

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, have been moving quite quickly when it comes to their rekindled romance and they may even be living together soon! “Justin and Selena are moving fast this time around,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Justin has been spending several nights a week at Selena’s love nest in Los Angeles and they have been inseparable lately. Selena gave Justin an extra toothbrush which he keeps at her place and the pair are practically living together already. If Selena has to go to work, she leaves Justin to let himself out if he is still sleeping. They are cozy, happy and things have never been better.” See some of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments together here!

Selena and Justin have been making Jelena fans rejoice after being seen out and about together several times in the last month. From fun loving bike rides to Selena cheering Justin on at his hockey games, they look happier than ever. Although they’ve had a long tumultuous relationship and breakup in the past, the couple are at a different point in their lives now and many are thinking this could be it for them. Perhaps they have both matured enough to realize what they really want in life which is what led them back to each other!

Shortly before Selena and Justin were spotted together again, the “Good For Me” singer split with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, 27. The Weeknd has seemed to follow in his ex’s footsteps by hanging out with his former girlfriend Bella Hadid, 21.

