Will Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Make New Red Carpet Debut At AMAs After Public Kiss?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made their first red carpet appearance together back in 2011 at the AMAs. Now that they’re reunited after years apart, we’re got EXCLUSIVE details on if they’ll do it again in 2017.

The biggest question ahead of the Nov. 20 American Music Awards isn’t who will take home the trophies, but will Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, walk the red carpet and make their debut public appearance since reuniting in late October. The AMA’s are a familiar place for both of the singers and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2011 ceremony when they were just teenagers. It would be SO perfect and sentimental for the couple to have their big coming out party now that they’ve finally found their way back to each other as adults after years apart. “People are holding their breath to see what Selena will do as far as the AMAs. She’s been saying she and Justin aren’t going to do any red carpets together together, but she’s very unpredictable at the moment,” a member of Selena’s glam squad tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The thing is, Selena’s so swept up in this romance, she’s having a lot of trouble keeping it private. She’s saying that’s what they want, but then the next thing she’s kissing him in front of tons of people during his hockey game. It’s very hard to know what she’ll do,” our insider adds. Sel is scheduled to perform “Wolves” at the event alongside Marshmello, and Justin is up for four AMA’s for his summer hits “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and “I’m the One” with DJ Khaled.

The couple reunited after years apart in late October when a few hang outs turned into a reignited romance, and Sel’s 10 month romance with The Weeknd, 27, bit the dust. Just a few days after announcing their split, Selena was spotted holding hands and riding bikes with Justin and gave him sweet hugs after his weekly hockey game on Nov. 1. Two weeks later on Nov. 15, their romance was sealed with a kiss at the ice rink as he was photographed skating up to her against the boards and planting a smooch on his sweetie. Jelena is is back and stronger than ever!

