Pink Hangs Off A Skyscraper During Insane AMAs Performance Practice — Watch Video

This is insane! Pink showed off a sneak peek of her upcoming AMAs performance during a crazy practice in which she hung off of a skyscraper building! Check out the amazing video here!

Holy moly! Pink, 38, is going ALL out for her upcoming appearance at the American Music Awards! The pop star was seen hanging off a 34 floor hotel in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 during practice for her showstopping performance and it was insane! Although she’s known for her acrobatics, this seemed to take her normal indoor routines one step further as she hung by wires while doing flips and dance moves. SEE THE CRAZY VIDEO OF HER PRACTICE HERE! The city of Los Angeles even got a permit for Pink’s performance so we’re definitely in for a real treat with intense preparation! See more photos of Pink during some of her most epic performances here!

Pink has touched a lot of people with her music over the years and this year’s CMA Awards was no exception. She received a standing ovation for her beautiful, haunting performance of “Barbies” and also received praise and admiration for her acceptance speech at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards when she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Her speech was all about learning to love yourself and gave some heartwarming advice to her daughter, Willow, 6, who was in the audience.

There’s no official word on what song Pink will be singing this weekend, but with the over-the-top rehearsal footage we’ve seen, we can guarantee that she won’t disappoint! In addition to Pink’s performance at the AMAs on Nov. 19, we can look forward to performances from some other huge pop stars such as Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera, Niall Horan, and Zedd.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Pink’s upcoming crazy performance? Tell us your thoughts here!