Malcolm Young Dead: AC/DC Co-Founder Passes Away At 64

The music world is in mourning, as one of its beloved stars has passed away. Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of AC/DC, died on Nov. 18 after a battle with dementia. He was just 64.

“Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young,” the band announced in a statement on Facebook. “Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special,” Angus Young, 62, the band’s iconic guitarist, added in the statement. ”He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Apart for a brief period in 1988, Malcolm was with AC/DC since the band’s inception in November 1973, until his retirement in 2014. He left the heralded act due to health complications stemming from dementia.

“We miss Malcolm, obviously,” AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said in July 2014, per Rolling Stone. “He’s a fighter. He’s in [the] hospital, but he’s a fighter. We’ve got our fingers crossed that he’ll get strong again… Stevie, Malcolm’s nephew, was magnificent, but when you’re recording with this thing hanging over you and your work mate isn’t well, it’s difficult. But I’m sure [Malcolm] was rooting for us.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Malcolm’s family, friends and fans during this heartbreaking time of loss.