Kim Kardashian Smolders While Going Braless In Sheer Dress After Awkward Meetup With Beyonce

Beyonce? Who? Kim Kardashian seemed forget all about her run-in with Bey at Serena Williams’s wedding when going for dinner. Kim also seemed to forget her bra, as she rocked her sheer dress without one!

There’s nothing like a good meal to make you get over those uncomfortable social moments, like running into your husband’s frenemy at a wedding or how you “forgot” to wear a bra. Kim Kardashian, 37, was spotted in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, hitting up Craig’s for dinner while wearing a slightly sheer black dress, per Daily Mail. Yes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did leave her bra at home, but this is Kim freakin’ Kardashian, after all. If bumping into Beyonce, 36, at Serena Williams’s wedding didn’t frazzle her, this fashion faux pas isn’t going to make Kim miss a step.

A mere 24-hours before her braless dinner engagement, Kim came face-to-face with Bey for the first time since Kanye West, 39, and Bey’s hubby, JAY-Z, 47, started feuding. While attending Serena’s wedding to Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Nov. 16, these two ladies were spotted standing at the VIP bar together. While it is completely possible that these two independent women were able to exclude themselves from their husbands’ narrative, this run-in at the bar had to be a bit awkward, right? See more pics of Serena’s wedding here.

A quick recap: JAY, Bey and KimYe were tight until Kanye, during the Sacramento stop on his disastrous Saint Pablo tour, went on a rant against hip-hop’s First Couple. JAY-Z, in return, dropped a savage verse about Ye in “Kill Jay-Z,” off of the 4:44 album. “But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f–k was he thinkin’?” Jay rapped, per E! News.

While eyewitnesses didn’t really say whether Kim bumping into Bey at the bar was colder than the ice in the wedding cocktails, one thing was certain: Yeezy wasn’t going to be Kim’s “plus one” for this event. Kanye isn’t particularly close with Serena, a source close to Yeezy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kanye told Kim that he was going to sit this one out as to prevent causing a scene and risk stealing attention away from Serena’s big day.”

Do you think Kanye and JAY will bury the hatchet someday, HollywoodLifers?