Kendra Wilkinson Rushed To Hospital, Las Vegas Shows Canceled

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson announced on Twitter that she was in pain and is being rushed to the hospital. Here’s everything we know on the situation.

Oh no! Kendra Wilkinson, 32, announced on Twitter on Nov. 18 that she was “hurtin bad,” and that she was headed to the emergency room. She also made it clear that her last 2 shows of the day in Las Vegas would have to be canceled. She’s currently starring in the comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. As of this writing, the cause for her hospital visit has not been disclosed. Head here for more photos of Kendra and her fella Hank Baskett, 35.

“Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show,” she tweeted around 4:30, referring to the remaining 2 shows of the day. However, she followed that up with another post stating: “Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you.” Super scary. Here’s hoping she’s feeling better and back on stage in no time!

The blonde bombshell found herself in hot water following the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in September. It was reported after his passing that he would be buried beside tragic Hollywood star of yesteryear Marilyn Monroe. This news was met with a barrage of criticism from individuals who felt the magazine mogul’s final resting place shouldn’t be anywhere near the film icon. Kendra came to his defense on Twitter, saying “Marilyn Monroe should be honored” to be buried beside Hef. Classic Kendra! If anything, you can always rest easy knowing the stunning performer isn’t keeping her opinion to herself! Get well soon!

