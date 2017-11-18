Kate Upton Sizzles In Plunging Velvet Gown On Date Night With Hubby Justin Verlander

Lady in red! Kate Upton looked absolutely ravishing on her intimate date night with hubby Justin Verlander, flashing major cleavage in a curve-hugging velvet dress on Nov. 17. The newlyweds are totally smitten!

Talk about wedded bliss! Kate Upton, 25, was all smiles while walking arm-in-arm with her new husband Justin Verlander, 34, in New York City on Nov. 17. The lovebirds looked madly in love while catching a bite to eat, dressing to impress for the special occasion. Kate wowed in a glamorous velvet dress which hugged all the right places! She showcased her hourglass curves in all their glory, while opting for chic open toe pumps and a stylish grey overcoat. With her crimson lip hue and voluminous curls, it’s safe to say Kate’s our new date night style inspiration! Justin was no slouch in the looks department either, showing off his wedding band while clad in a suave navy blue ensemble. See more pics of newlyweds Kate and Justin, here.

It’s been an incredible few weeks for the happy couple, who just tied the knot during a romantic ceremony held in Italy on Nov. 4. Even though Justin and Kate had all the details set for their nuptials months in advance, it wasn’t exactly easy to make it there after his historic World Series win! “We started planning this wedding long ago,” the pitcher revealed while stopping by Build Studio for a chat recently. “We had the venue in Montalcino, Italy… and knew there’s only one thing that could possibly throw a wrench into all of this timing: Game seven.” He even revealed they hilariously received texts from attendees, reading: “Hey your wedding’s great! Wish you were here!”

Luckily, Kate and Justin made it to their wedding in just the nick of time! Now that his team defeated the Dodgers and he is officially married to the woman of his dreams, the pair couldn’t be more excited about the future. “They want to start a family fast and they are actively trying to get pregnant soon,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Not one person should be surprised if she is pregnant by Christmas. It is basically the next step in their relationship that they want to happen, and they’d like it to happen while Justin has some time off.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate’s date night look? Tell us, below!