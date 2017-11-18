Jeremy Meeks Gushes Over Chloe Green: ‘If She Didn’t Have A Dollar, I Wouldn’t Give A Sh*t’

‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks can’t stop talking about his billionaire heiress girlfriend Chloe Green in a new interview! Check out what he had to say!

Considering Jeremy Meeks‘, 33, journey from behind bars to frolicking all over the globe with fashion heiress Chloe Green, 26, it’s easy to be skeptical that he’s only in this relationship, albeit hot and heavy, for the perks! However, the original “hot felon” recently sat down for an interview in which he cleared the air on their relationship! He even shared that, “It’s true love”! Wow! Head here for tons more photos of Jeremy and Chloe looking adorable together!

“I’ve never been happier in my life than right now,” he told the Daily Mirror. “We’ve found love, we’re in love and we are very happy. I love Chloe for her and if she didn’t have a dollar I wouldn’t give a sh*t because we’re so happy.” Aww! Those are some incredibly touching words!

Jeremy went on to add that he’s even met Chloe’s father, Sir Philip, who has all but welcomed him to their family! “He is amazing. I have a lot of love for him… Her dad has never questioned me on my past or made me feel uncomfortable and I’m not scared of what he thinks of me because he knows his daughter. He knows her and he knows that if she’s in love she won’t have chosen someone who isn’t right. I never had a father figure growing up because my dad got a life sentence for murder when I was only nine months old.” OMG! Is he saying that he’s begun to see Philip as a father figure?! If that’s case then an engagement can’t be far behind, right?!

