Jake Paul Gets Very Cozy With Erika Costell After Denying They’re Dating

So, is Jerika real or what? After Jake Paul said his relationship with Erika Costell was ‘fake,’ the two of them were spotted getting very close and intimate in a club. What’s going on here?

Perhaps the biggest prank Jake Paul, 20, pulled was convincing his fans that his relationship with Erika Costell, 24, was fake? Though, it seems not many Jake Paulers (or Jerika shippers) were that convinced their love was just for show. Jerika certainly seemed real and alive in the pics Erika uploaded to her Instagram account around Nov. 16. The two looked like they were getting very close and cozy in a club, almost as if they were more than just friends. Are these two really an item, or was this just them posing for the ‘gram? Fans will have to decide for themselves…unless these two just come out and admit that they’re in love.

Or, they could just stop pretending….if they’re pretending. A million Jerkia fans’ hearts broke when Jake said that his romance with Erika was all an act. “It’s like the WWE,” he told The New York Times. “People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment.” Jake continued to downplay the idea that he and Erika are dating in a Sept. 16 video, saying that they were “best friends.” While Jake’s video was pretty vague, it gave the impression that his status was “Single” and Jerika wasn’t real.

Jake has been feeling all the feels as of late. The former Bizaardvark actor blasted his brother, Logan Paul, 22, for allegedly sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, Alissa Violet, 21, in a now-deleted tweet. “That’s why I kicked her out…oopsie I just told them the truth…” He also attacked Ivan and Emilio Martinez, aka The Martinez Twins, saying they also stabbed him in the back. He would later issue an apology to the Twins, saying “I never meant to hurt [them] I love them as brothers.”

As for Logan and Alissa? Well, Jake refuses to forgive his ex, but Alissa could not care any less about what Jake thinks. “She’s much happier now that she’s away from [him],” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Alissa is so glad she “escaped Jake when she did. If he wants to tell the world that she slept with his brother so be it, she’s not losing sleep over it.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Is Jerika real?