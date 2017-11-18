Iggy Azalea Gives Nicki Minaj Booty Competition By Twerking In Fishnets On Instagram

Looks like we’re headed for a twerk-off. Iggy Azalea threw her hat – or booty – into the ring, shaking her badonk in a sexy video. Does this mean Iggy’s coming for Nicki Minaj’s crown?

Somewhere, Sir Mix-A-Lot is smiling. The professor of advance booty studies would have definitely clicked the Like button on Iggy Azaela’s Nov. 18 instagram video. Though the clip is only a few seconds long, it does what it needs to, showing Iggy, 27, bouncing a butt-cheek while wearing some cut-off fishnets under what looks like a pair of vinyl booty shorts (or is it a bodysuit?) There was no explanation, no real reason for why Iggy, on a Friday night, was just hanging around her house, twerking. However, fans were glad that she did.

“I’m feeling it,” one wishful fan said, while another named chasseur04 wrote, “Wow I knew I love you for a reason.” Someone going by the name swatmedic1911a1 was amazed at the sight. “Just when I thought that 🍑 was perfect it gets better…” Of course, when it comes to twerking, it’s not long before someone mentions the queen of bootypoppin’. “NICKI MINAJ BUTT WISH IT LOOK THIS GOOD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Yasssssss Iggy,” wrote splash_t_.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Iggy seemingly challenged Nicki, 34, for the Bootylicious title. The two simultaneously flaunted their thin waists and toned bodies in Summer 2016, prompting fans to draw sides: Is are they part of Iggy’s “Team,” or does Ms. Minaj’s backside reign supreme?

Of course, if one’s talking about Iggy Vs. Nicki, it would be unfair to ignore their minor beef. A still unknown Iggy seemed to fire shot in 2010, tweeting, according to Grantland. “lmao at nikki saying she did the bet awards live. errrrr. if you say so girl,” she wrote. Of course, that was when Nicki’s career blew up and she became one of the biggest rap stars in the world. Iggy, after getting her big break with “Fancy,” seemed to get on Nicki’s radar, as Ms. Minaj seemingly took a shot at Azaela’s “authenticity” at the 2014 BET Awards.

Most fans awarded Nicki the win there, and this bad blood has died down. Iggy even had some good things to say about Nicki on a May 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Nicki’s really unique and creative,” she said, praising Ms. Minaj. Perhaps it’s best that they keep any rivalry solely fixated on their backsides?

Whose booty do you prefer, HollywoodLifers?