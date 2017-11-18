Florida Student Wins Nearly $50 Million After Former Geometry Teacher Repeatedly Raped Her

A Florida student who was repeatedly raped by her former geometry teacher when she was 16 won $49.3 million compensation for the terrible case. Find out more details on the shocking situation here.

Bresnniel Jansen Mones, who used to be a geometry teacher, was charged with repeatedly raping a 16-year-old Florida student on his classroom desk in Jan. 2014 and now the student has won $49.3 million for the case. Mones pleaded guilty to the case and was sentenced to six months in prison, 10 years probation, and placed on a sex offender registry. “I was 16 years old at the time, and he had complete control over me,” the unidentified victim who is now 20, told NBC News 6. “I try not thinking about it and I don’t speak of it unless I have to face a certain situation. But other than that I try and go about my normal day.”

The inappropriate behavior started in 2013 according to the victim and lasted for an entire semester. Mones was officially charged with two counts of a sexual act with a familial child and one count of electronic transmission that’s harmful to minors, the outlet further reported. The victim was represented by Miami’s Leighton Law Firm and it’s said that the sexual abuse intensified in the lead up to the arrest.

The case comes to a conclusion in the midst of several sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry. From directors to producers to actors and beyond, many industry professionals have been accused of acting inappropriately toward certain people that they’ve worked with and there are many ongoing investigations taking place. Many celebrities, including Rose McGowan, Hilarie Burton, Aly Raisman, and more have spoken out about their own experiences and have put forth a movement to stop the abuse and come together to make a difference now and in the future.

