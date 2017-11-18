Donald Trump Slams Hillary Clinton As ‘The Biggest Loser Of All Time’ And Voters Can’t Handle It

Donald Trump took to Twitter to call former political opponent Hillary Clinton a ‘loser’ and many followers lashed back at his harsh words. Read the angry responses here!

Yikes! Donald Trump sparked major outrage on Twitter once again on Nov. 18 when he called “crooked” Hillary Clinton “the worst and biggest loser of all time” in a controversial tweet. His words further stated that she just can’t stop and needs to move on with her life and try again for an election in three years. His tweet was met with a ton of backlash of which many of his followers responded with angry messages. Some folks said he should be impeached while others said he should be getting on with doing his job instead of tweeting about Hillary who is now a private citizen. Donald didn’t respond to the criticism but of course, this is one of various tweets he has posted over the years that reveal his dislike for the former Secretary of State. See photos of Donald during his political career here.

Hillary had her own things to say about Donald during a recent appearance on the Daily Show. She labeled the President of the United States as not having an empathy and said his jabs at her proved he was in what she described as a “spite match.” The debate between Donald and Hillary hasn’t seemed to stop since he was elected and there have been massive amounts of support and criticism on both sides.

Donald recently ended the ban on elephant trophies and that also caused an outrage on social media and beyond. Many celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Susan Sarandon, and Mark Hamill, as well as fellow citizens expressed their devastation on the matter.

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

MUELLER showdown vs. #FakePresident: "We will impeach you, we will arrest you, we will jail you – and we will deport you"

#UNTRUMP THE WORLD #FREETWITTER

https://t.co/UMD4rt2TvK

https://t.co/TOJboaTxYm — Sam Francisco (@francisco_sam) November 18, 2017

Big Mouth Donny is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. He just can’t stop, which is so good for the Democratic Party. Li'l Donny, get on with your life! *Fixed it for you. — Kod Voodo (@KoDVooDo) November 18, 2017

You realizae you are attacking a private citizen! For the sake of our country please get a mental health evaluation. This behavior is not normal – seriously you are damaging our country. — Andrea Jean (@AJGBoise) November 18, 2017

Whats wrong with this guy???? All thats going on and he is trying to poke fun at Hillary??? — Keyz Bridgez (@Globetrakkers) November 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Donald’s tweet? Tell us your opinions here!