David Cassidy Hospitalized: ‘Partridge Family’ Star In Critical Condition As Fans Pray For His Life

Oh no. David Cassidy, the star who became a teenage heartthrob on ‘The Partridge Family,’ is in grave condition. The television icon is reportedly dealing with kidney failure, and things aren’t looking good.

David Cassidy captured the minds and hearts of a generation as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family before becoming a teen idol and pop singer. Now, the 67-year-old pop culture icon is close to death. David was rushed to a Florida hospital on Nov. 15, sources tell TMZ, and his condition has been getting worse. David’s rep has confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that he is in the hospital and suffering organ failure. Unless he undergoes an emergency liver transplant soon, “he could die.” In addition to that, David is dealing with kidney failure, leading one source to tell TMZ, “It’s looking grim.”

The television star and musician, according to TMZ’s sources, was reportedly induced into a coma but is “now in and out of consciousness.” His family has been making the trek to the hospital to comfort him during this trying time. The former Keith Partridge has reportedly been in failing health for two months, sources connected to the family tell TMZ. Oh no. David’s doctors, sources say, have “made it clear to the family” that with his organ deterioration, they need “to prepare for the worst.” How utterly heartbreaking.

Earlier in the year, David revealed that he was privately struggling with dementia. I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” he told People. “In the end, the only way I knew [my mom] recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room.”

David Cassidy in our thoughts and prayers — Marla davis (@Marladavis19) November 18, 2017

Sending Prayers to David Cassidy who is suffering organ failure. Praying for his family as well. — michael huston (@bigmanmike55) November 18, 2017

If you're as old as me you'll remember ladies heart throb David Cassidy.

Hes had multiple organ failure and is in a come.

Wish him all the best 🙏🏼 — KarlBlade (@KarlBlade) November 18, 2017

Just heard the shocking news about David Cassidy – thoughts with his family at this awful time. Dementia is a real b*stard 😢 — Carole (@22000_days) November 18, 2017

David said that after admitting that he had the disease, it allowed him to move on and live every moment to the fullest. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he added. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Our thoughts are with David and his family, friends and fans during this time.