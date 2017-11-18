Colton Haynes Cried So Hard At Serena Williams’ Wedding That Kim K & More Stars Checked On Him

Aww! Colton Haynes revealed that he completely sobbed at Serena Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohanian and we don’t blame him! Check out the cute pics!

Let’s face it: Serena Williams, 36, had the most beautiful wedding of the season! Not only did the ceremony look incredible, it was attended by some of your favorite celebs in the world, including Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce, all 36. So it’s no surprise that some in attendance were overcome with emotion after Serena and her new hubby Alexis Ohanian, 34, exchanged vows! Colton Haynes, 29, just revealed on Instagram that the moment was too much for him and he ended up doing some ugly crying! OMG! We’ve been there! Check out more of the guests at the star-studded gathering right here!

“The only way to truly express my emotion when @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian got married,” Colton captioned a cute pic of himself breaking down as he watched the tennis champ exit the ceremony! “I cried so hard @beyonce, @kellyrowland and @kimkardashian has to check on me lol. I’m so happy for you both.” Aww! This moment is both sweet and hilarious! Plus, if you’re going to turn into a sobbing mess, what better trio of friends could a guy ask for!?

Need more reasons to wallow in your FOMO following this wedding? Bey may not have been in this ceremony but her look arguably stole the spotlight! She looking sensational in an emerald-green dress that effortlessly showcased the hitmaker’s ample cleavage. And her waist-length hair was truly beautiful! What a night!

