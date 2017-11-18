Malcolm Young: Eddie Van Halen, Ryan Adams & More Stars Mourn His Tragic Passing

AC/DC founder and guitarist Malcolm Young’s tragic death after a battle with dementia has left many celebrities in shock and sadness. See the grieving tweets here.

Malcolm Young, 64, who was co-founder and guitarist for the rock band AC/DC, sadly passed away on Nov. 18 and celebrities have turned to social media to express their heartbreak and condolences. Rock legends like Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Eddie Van Halen and Paul Stanley all took to Twitter to talk about their gratitude and good times with the late musician. Eddie called him the “heart and soul of AC/DC” while Paul said he was “the driving engine” of the band. Other celebrities that took the time to say some kind words included Ryan Adams and Joe Satriani. See all the tweets below.

Malcolm has been suffering from dementia for many years and in 2014, it threatened the life of the band. Although his illness made the rounds in the media throughout the years, his death still comes as a shock to many. The band announced his death via Facebook and called him the “driving force behind the band.” They also pointed out the talented star’s personality traits. “As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man,” the statement read. “He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.” See photos of some of the saddest celebrity deaths in 2017 here.

Malcolm founded AC/DC in 1973 and started nationally touring in 1974. He has gained national critical acclaim for being one of the best guitar players in rock and roll. We offer warm thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by Malcolm’s death.

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

RIP Malcolm Young

Legend.

He was the founding member of AC/DC & the engine that roared behind the most powerful band in the world.

He wrote Back In Black, Highway to Hell, You Shook Me All Night Long, Highway to Hell, so many songs…

Travel safely to the stars, Malcolm.

Legend. pic.twitter.com/xfjylBbh4u — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) November 18, 2017

The driving engine of AC/DC has died.A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon. One of the true greats. RIP. https://t.co/cJe1Xr17IA — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 18, 2017

"I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young. It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon." – Joe — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) November 18, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

R.I.P. Malcolm Young — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) November 18, 2017

