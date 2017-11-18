Beyonce looked absolutely dazzling in green at her pal Serena Williams’ wedding in New Orleans! Check out the pics!

Although Serena Williams, 36, looked absolute stunning at her wedding, one of her guests possibly, maybe, totally stole the spotlight! Of course, we’re talking about Beyonce, also 36! The radiant songstress was completely killing it in an emerald wrap dress that boasted tons of cleavage AND loads of leg! We’re obsessed! Check out the other guests at the ritzy gathering right here!

Queen Bey completed the look by wearing her wavy blonde locks all the way down to her waist and it looked incredible! Captured by her side during the festivities was none other than fellow Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland, 36, who was smoldering in a pink number that was completely covered in beadwork! Wow! These two women are totally on fire! HEAD HERE TO SEE MORE PICS OF BEY!

As we previously reported, one world-famous star didn’t attend Serena’s nuptials and their absence was definitely noticed. While Kim Kardashian, 36, was on hand (looking stunning in a black number) her hubby Kanye West, 40, was nowhere to be seen. Our insiders say he skipped the ceremony to avoid an uncomfortable encounter with Beyonce!

“Kanye knew that Beyoncé, a close friend of Serena’s, would likely be at the wedding which might make for an uncomfortable situation,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye still has a lot of unresolved issues with Beyoncé and her husband. So, Kanye told Kim that he was going to sit this one out as to prevent causing a scene and risk stealing attention away from Serena’s big day.” Welp, he tried…but when you’re as famous as Kanye, not attending is news!

#Beyonce at Serena Williams’ Wedding. A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

