9 Times Selena Gomez Proved She’s The Queen Of The American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is set to make an epic comeback with her first performance in over a year at the AMAs on Nov. 19, but this won’t be the first time she totally owned the show. See all the times she ruled the AMAs here!

It was a wild year for Selena Gomez, 25, in 2016, and it all came to a head after she feuded with Justin Bieber, 23, on Instagram in August and subsequently entered a three-month treatment for her Lupus. Rather than spend the rest of the year hiding out, though, Selena made a triumphant comeback with a surprise appearance at the American Music Awards in November. She looked like an absolute queen in a gorgeous red gown on the carpet, and had everyone in tears when she took the stage to accept the award for Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category. She gave an emotional speech to her fans, in which she explained that she needed to briefly step away from the spotlight because she “kept it too much together to [the point] where [she] let [herself] down.”

However, this wasn’t her first emotional AMAs moment. Back in 2014, she performed a gorgeous and touching rendition of her Bieber-inspired song “The Heart Wants What It Wants.” She cried during the vulnerable performance, and it will for sure go down in AMA history. Three years before that, though, she actually walked the red carpet with Justin, and they looked so adorable and SO in love. Who would’ve thought things could change so much!?

2017 is set to be another huge year at the AMAs for Selena, as she’s giving her first public performance in more than a year. She hasn’t been onstage since entering treatment in 2016, and in that time, she also had a life-saving kidney transplant. We are SO excited to see what she does when she takes the stage to sing “Wolves” on Nov. 19, but until then, you can look back at her best AMAs moments in the gallery above!

