Zac Efron & Zendaya Give Off ‘High School Musical’ Vibes On Soaring New Track ‘Rewrite The Stars’

This is NOT a drill! Zac Efron has made his return to music, and it’s everything we dreamed. ‘Rewrite The Stars’ sounds like it could be right out of ‘High School Musical 4,’ should that ever happen. Listen!

Zac Efron, 30, is singing again with a little help from Zendaya, 21, and fans are absolutely flipping over it. Listen to “Rewrite The Stars,” a romantic duet between Zac and Zendaya’s characters (Annie and Phillip) from their new musical The Greatest Showman, above!

Zac sounds like an absolute dream on the track, which is featured on The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), and the ballad takes us right back to the days when Troy and Gabriella professed their love for each other through song. It’s also Zendaya’s first new release in a while, giving fans another reason to freak out! As one commented: “QUEEN Z HAS SLAYED MY DAMN LIFE YET AGAIN.” See more photos of The Greatest Showman here.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to Zan and Zendaya’s new song:

What if we rewrite the stars?

Say you were made to be mine

Nothing could keep us apart

You’d be the one I was meant to find

It’s up to you, and it’s up to me

No one can say what we get to be

So why don’t we rewrite the stars?

Maybe the world could be ours

Tonight

#Repost @TheHughJackman: These two will “Rewrite the Stars”. #GreatestShowman🎩 @Zendaya @ZacEfron @GreatestShowman A post shared by The Greatest Showman (@greatestshowman) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

The Greatest Showman hits theaters Dec. 20.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Rewrite The Stars?” Tell us if you love it!