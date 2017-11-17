Timothee Chalamet: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Timothee Chalamet is having an incredible year. The young actor is getting tons of Oscar buzz for his role in ‘Call Me By Your Name.’ Before the critically-acclaimed film is released, get up to speed on the rising star!

1. He appeared in two major feature films before Call Me By Your Name. Timothee Chalamet’s feature film debut was in the 2014 film Men, Women & Children. The 21-year-old also starred as Matthew McConaughey’s son in the space epic Interstellar. He’s starred in a number of projects since his film debut, with Call Me By Your Name, which will be released Nov. 24, being dubbed his breakout role. He stars as Elio, a young man who gets swept up in a passionate relationship with Armie Hammer’s character, Oliver. The film is getting rave reviews for its powerful and honest portrayal of first love. Timothee is also being praised for his supporting role in Greta Gerwig’s coming of age dramedy Lady Bird.

2. He previously dated Madonna’s daughter! Timothee and Lourdes Leon, 21, were first photographed together in April 2013. They had a romantic relationship, but it wasn’t super serious. “They are teenagers being teenagers so I guess you can call it that,” a source told Us Weekly about their relationship. They met at LaGuardia High School in New York City. The pair had split up by March 2014.

3. You probably recognize him from Homeland. Timothee really started to climb the acting ranks when he played Finn Walden, the son of the vice president in the Showtime series Homeland.

4. He’s starring in a movie with Selena Gomez! One of Timothee’s upcoming movies is Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York. In Sept. 2017, Timothee and Selena, 25, were spotted passionately kissing for a scene in the film, so they must be playing love interests!

5. He has a thing for languages. His father, Marc Chalamet, is French. His mother, Nicole Flender, is American. Timothee was born and raised in New York City, but he embraces his French roots. He also learned to speak Italian for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

