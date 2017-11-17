Hiromi Tsuru: 5 Things To Know About ‘Dragon Ball’ Star Who Tragically Died At 57

A longtime voice actress for ‘Dragon Ball,’ Hiromi Tsuru, tragically died at the age of 57 on Nov. 16. Here’s everything to know about her.1) How did Hiromi die? The exact details about the moments leading up to Hiromi Tsuru’s death are still unclear, however, it appears that she was found in her car on Nov. 16. A Dragon Ball Twitter account posted this translation about what reportedly happened: “At around 7:30 PM on November 16th, Hiromi Tsuru was found unconscious in her car on the Shuto Expressway in Chuo, Tokyo; her seatbelt was fastened and the car’s hazard were on; there was no sign of an accident. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead; the [Tokyo] Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the cause of death, and say it may have been due to illness.” The site Moetron News reports that Hiromi’s cause of death was an “aortic dissection.”

2) What is an aortic dissection? Hiromi reportedly suffered an aortic dissection while driving, which is why she was discovered unconscious in her car. An aortic dissection is a very serious condition where the aorta, the largest blood vessel in the heart, tears apart. This condition is not common, and generally occurs in older men, so it is quite shocking that this would happen to Hiromi. The death was very unexpected and sudden, leaving her family and Dragon Ball cast members “shocked.”

3) What does Hiromi do? Hiromi is a Japanese actress who is best known for voicing the character of Bulma for Dragon Ball, a job she held for more than 30 years. She has starred in and voiced characters for movies, television shows, games and more.

4) How did she start in acting? Hiromi is an incredibly beloved Japanese star, who got her start in the 1970s by doing voice work for The Story of Perrine. Other notable roles were in Ranma 1/2, Miyuki and Kimagure Orange Road.

5) How old was Hiromi? Hirmoi was born on March 29, 1960. She was only 57 years old at the time of her death.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Hiromi’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.