‘Night Of Too Many Stars’: Who’s Performing & Everything Else You Need To Know

Planning to watch Jon Stewart deliver the funny on ‘Night of Too Many Stars’ this weekend?! Here’s all the important details on when this star-studded benefit goes down and how you can catch it!

Love comedy? On the lookout for a worthy cause? Well, Jon Stewart and HBO have you covered! On Saturday, Nov. 18, the beloved funnyman is hosting Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Austism Programs, a yearly event featuring a who’s-who list of Hollywood greats and comedy legends! Check out more pics of the big night’s host right here!

So, who has signed on for this night of charity and fun? Stephen Colbert, Robert De Niro, John Oliver, Will Forte, Olivia Munn, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller and Star Wars mastermind J.J. Abrams are all going to be on hand! Whew! And that’s not all! Ellie Kemper, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Rob Corddry, John Mulaney, Howie Mandel and The Roots are also stopping by! So, fair warning you WILL be entertained (and likely moved) by the monumental talent that’s showing up!

This truly packed lineup has been assembled to help raise money for autism (which you can donate to right here!) with NEXT for AUTISM, a non-profit that works to creating education spaces and cutting-edge programs to improve the lives of families and individuals coping with autism. They have raised $24 million dollars over the years but this year they want to exceed expectations! This important fund-raising event goes down on Saturday night on HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now at 5:00 PST. Busy on Saturday night? Never fear! The event will be available On Demand the following Sunday!

