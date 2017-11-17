American Music Awards 2017: When Is It, Who’s Performing, & Everything Else To Know

We’re just days away from the 2017 American Music Awards! Who’s performing? Who’s presenting? Who’s nominated? — We’re answering all of your questions!

The 2017 American Music Awards are almost here! The annual show will feature new milestones, show-stopping talent, epic performances and potential viral moments [we’ll explain]! And, we heard that you’ve got some questions — Who’s performing? Who’s presenting? Who’s attending? Who’s nominated? Here’s your ultimate AMAs guide!

As you may know, anything can happen at the AMAs. Throughout the years, there’s been no short of jaw-dropping moments, disses, shocking revelations and a few awkward run-ins. Now, in it’s 45th year, the AMAs will take place in Los Angeles, CA at the iconic, Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19. The action — broadcasted LIVE — will kick off at 8 PM ET on ABC, with red carpet coverage beginning as early as 5 PM ET on the AMAs Twitter account and 6 PM from other networks.

How to watch? — If you have cable, the AMAs will be broadcast LIVE on ABC; If not, you can live stream the event on ABC’s site [or the app; with a cable login]. You can also stream the show on Hulu, but only if you have the Live TV package. [You can also sign up for a trial with the first week free, then $39.99 per month.]

Who’s hosting? — The entertaining and hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross will host the show, with her mother, Diana Ross performing and receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who’s performing? — The night’s most highly anticipated act is Selena Gomez, who returns to the AMAs stage for the first time since her lifesaving kidney transplant, which she underwent in the summer. She is set to perform her latest hit, “Wolves”. Pink and Kelly Clarkson are set to open the show together. Christina Aguilera will take the stage for a tribute to the late Whitney Houston, in honor of The Bodyguard’s 25th anniversary next week. Other performers include — [Solo acts] Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, BTS, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato; [Collaborators] Alessia Cara and Zedd performing “Stay”, Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt performing “Let Me Go”, Imagine Dragons with Khalid;

Who is nominated? — Bruno Mars is the most nominated artist; he’s up for eight awards: Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favorite Album – Soul/R&B, Favorite Song – Soul/R&B and Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary. Click here to see the full list of nominees!

Who’s presenting? — Ansel Elgort, Billy Eichner, Caleb McLaughlin, Camila Mendes, Chris Hardwick, Chrissy Metz, Ciara, Daymond John, DJ Khaled, G-Eazy, Gaten Matarazzo, Heidi Klum, Jared Leto, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Hartley, Kat Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin O’Leary, Lea Michele, Lilly Singh, Sabrina Carpenter, Sadie Sink, The Chainsmokers, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, and more!

Here’s a few moments to keep an eye on:

Jelena: Now that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back on — confirming their rekindled romance with a sweet kiss yesterday — it’s possible that he may attend to support his lady love, who is performing. Some of the seating cards have been revealed, and Sel conveniently has an open seat right next to her!

Taylor Swift surprise appearance: After dropping her Reputation album one week ago, Tay Tay is due for a public appearance. Could she be a surprise guest?

Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are all in the running for the award.

New Artist of the Year: James Arthur, Niall Horan, Post Malone, Julia Michaels and Rae Sremmurd have been nominated.

Video of the Year: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee [“Despacito”], Bruno Mars [“That’s What I Like”] and Ed Sheeran [“Shape of You”];

