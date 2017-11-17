‘The Punisher’: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Binging Netflix’s Newest Show

It’s time for ‘The Punisher’! Here’s everything you need to know about Jon Berthal’s new Netflix series before binging it.

1.) Jon Bernthal’s ‘The Punisher’ first appeared on ‘Daredevil’. Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, has been praised as the best part of Daredevil‘s second season. However, The Punisher series goes back to the beginning of Frank Castle’s story — telling his origin story. I don’t want to spoil it for anyone, but we’ll find out exactly what happened to Frank’s family, including some surprising things that even Frank didn’t know, and how it launches him into the vigilante we all know and love. The series hits Netflix on Friday, November 17.

2.) ‘The Punisher’ is much more violent than most Marvel shows/movies. While many know Marvel shows/movies to be family fun filled with some action, it turns out that Netflix has created a much darker world for The Punisher. You’ll notice that Netflix has rated the series TV-MA, and due to the gun-heavy violence many critics have suggested that it’s inappropriate given the world we live in today. Even Nerdist slammed the series, clearly upset with the fact the audience is made to sympathize with Frank for the chilling violence he unleashes on his enemies.

3.) Jon Bernthal isn’t the only face you’ll recognize in ‘The Punisher.’ You’ll recognize Ben Barnes for sure, who recently appeared on Westworld and starred in The Chronicles of Narnia movies. You’ll also recognize Deborah Ann Woll, who is best known for her role on True Blood. However, she also appeared as The Punisher‘s Karen Page on Daredevil and The Defenders. And of course you know Jon from the dozens of movies he’s been in, plus his arc as Shane on The Walking Dead.

4.) ‘The Punisher’ first appeared in a Spider-Man comic! In 1975, The Punisher/Frank Castle made his very first appearance in the Marvel Universe inside The Amazing Spider-Man #129 once his name was approved by the one and only Stan Lee. In the comic, The Punisher is hired by the Jackal to kill Spider-Man. Eventually The Punisher realizes that the Jackal is just using him and that Spider-Man isn’t the bad guy in the situation, obviously. And that’s how the world was introduced to The Punisher!

5.) A Punisher/Avengers crossover is entirely possible. Of course this all depends on the powers that be at Marvel, but there is no reason why The Punisher couldn’t appear in an Avengers movie at some point in the future. Although The Punisher is also part of The Defenders who exist in an alternate universe where Dr. Doom prevented the Avengers from assembling, he has to also exist in the universe where they did, right? Maybe? Hint, hint, nudge, nudge, Marvel.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be watching The Punisher on Netflix? If you’ve already seen it, what did you think? Comment below, let us know!