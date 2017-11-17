Wendy Pepper Dead: ‘Project Runway’ Contestant Dies At 53 — So Sad

Gone far too soon. Wendy Pepper, who appeared in the very first season of ‘Project Runway’ passed away earlier this week in Washington, D.C. Here’s all the details.

Project Runway alum Wendy Pepper had died, according to her obituary in the Washington Post. She was 53 years old. Although the cause of her death has not been revealed, the paper reports she died peacefully surrounded by her family. Wendy (real name Anne Eustis Pepper Stewart) was a D.C.-based artist who competed in the very first season of the reality show in 2004 and came in third place. She also returned to television for the second season of Project Runway All Stars in 2012.

Since news broke of Wendy’s passing, fans have taken to social media to mark her passing. “Sad AF about the passing of Wendy Pepper,” one fan wrote. “I liked her.” “Oh Jesus,” another fan commented. “Wendy Pepper gave amazing reality TV and was impossible to hate, despite what the show wanted.” “Deepest condolences go to family and friends of Season One @ProjectRunway Designer @wendypepper,” yet another wrote.

The obituary also reveals that Wendy is survived by her daughter Finley, her parents and her 3 brothers, not to mention nieces and nephews. They also note that, throughout her life she was a chef, a writer and a entrepreneur aside from the stunning clothes she created.

Wendy was born in Dayton, Ohio but was raised in Washington. She attended Potomac School, Madeira School and finally the University of Washington. “Her wit and humor were unmatched, as was her generosity of spirit.”

❤️Our respect and love for @ProjectRunway Season One designer @wendypepper, August 23, 1964 – November 12, 2017 pic.twitter.com/e9KoErGNID — Topic Project Runway (@TProjectRunway) November 17, 2017

