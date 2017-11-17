5 Moves To Get A Tight, Toned Body Like Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio

Leading up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, I chatted with models Alessandra Ambrosio, Martha Hunt, and Stella Maxwell to find out THEIR secrets for getting their runway bodies!

During the month of October, I spent every Tuesday with a new Victoria’s Secret model, chatting about their fitness and diet secrets leading up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Here are the classes and workouts the models are doing leading up to the show! Lais Ribeiro, who is wearing the $2 million Fantasy Bra this year, likes to do dance workouts at 305 Fitness. This cardio-based class mixes in toning moves like squats and lunges, so it tones you fast! Plus, you workout with a live DJ playing top hits, so the time passes quickly! Running in place and jumping jacks spike your heart-rate and burn tons of calories!

Alessandra Ambrosio loves doing The Tracy Anderson Method. Tracy is a top celeb trainer! She focuses on smaller, “accessory” muscles to create long, lean lines in your body. Her studio is HOT, so you sweat a LOT while strengthening and lengthening. She loves to lie on the floor and do leg lifts while wearing ankle weights. SO HARD! I caught up with Adriana Lima at the Dogpound gym in NYC. She loves boxing! Boxing is a great cardio and strength workout, and super fun! Gigi Hadid also loves to box.

Stella Maxwell told me she loves to do yoga because of the spiritual benefits as well as the physical benefits. Martha Hunt showed me her favorite moves while we took a Ballet Beautiful class. BB Founder Mary Helen Bowers joined the New York City Ballet at age 16, where she danced with them for a decade. Her moves also focus on lengthening and toning. Graceful movements push your body to the limit, in the best way!

