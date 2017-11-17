Venus Williams Shows Off Twerking Skills In Sexy Mini Dress At Serena’s Wedding

Venus Williams has moves on an off the tennis court! The pro athlete was caught breaking it down to numerous hit songs at her sister, Serena’s wedding on Nov. 16! Watch her dance the night away!

Venus Williams, 37, has got the moves! She stole the show at her sister’s wedding and you’ve got to see this video [courtesy of TMZ]! Venus and her newly married sis, Serena Williams, 36, shared the dance floor in stunning white mini dresses, where they broke it down to Yo Gotti‘s “Rake It Up”, “Cupid Shuffle” and Juvenile‘s “Back That A– Up”. Hey, if tennis doesn’t work out [which it will], the champs can always enlist in the entertainment industry! Watch the video below.

Serena and Reddit co-founder, Alex Ohanian, 34, wed on Nov. 16, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The pair — who announced their engagement in Dec. 2016 — said “I do” in front of many of their famous friends — Beyoncé, 36, Kim Kardashian, 37, Ciara, 32, and Russell Wilson, 28, La La Anthony, 38, Kelly Rowland, 36, Eva Longoria, 42, and husband José Bastón, 49, as well as, fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, 27, and her new fiancé, NBA player, David Lee, 34. Also in attendance, was Serena and Alex‘s baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., born Sept. 1, 2017. A party guest told the site that guests munched on an assortment of tasty foods — A Cajun section, seafood section, a “Tour of Italy” section with all sorts of pasta, a steak section with different cuts of meat and a traditional American section.

On the night before the wedding Serena and Alex, as well as their star-studded guest list, enjoyed a rehearsal dinner at celebrity chef Emeril Lagass‘s Meril restaurant. According to reports, about 100 guests attending, some of which included stars, Colton Haynes, Eva Longoria and her husband, as well as Cynthia Erivo and Selita Ebanks.

Serena’ kicked off her wedding celebrations with a lavish bachelorette party in New York City. She was joined by her besties, which included La La, Ciara and her sister Venus, for a weekend of spa treatments, boozy brunches, dinners and of course, dance parties.

Serena and Alex began dating in 2015, and became engaged in December 2016. Serena broke the engagement news with a sweet poem in a Reddit post, which was fitting since her hubby is the co-founder of the popular site. The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1, 2017. Congrats, you two!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing did Serena’s wedding look!