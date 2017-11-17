Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed — But There’s A Catch

Score one for Usher in the $20 million lawsuit brought by a woman claiming he gave her herpes. The case has been dismissed…for now. We’ve got the details on how he’s not out of the legal woods yet.

Well this should come as a relief for Usher. The 39-year-old was sued in July by jazz singer Laura Helm, who accused him of giving her herpes following unprotected sex. She was seeking $20 million dollars from the “Burn” singer but in a new twist, her lawyer has asked for the case to be dismissed for the time being. Her original attorney Lisa West parted ways with Helm shortly after the release of a damning audiotape made by her publicist. She was recorded saying that she and Usher HAD used protection in a phone call made only two days before she filed suit saying otherwise. Now per TMZ, her new attorney has filed documents to dismiss the case “without prejudice,” and “with the intent to refile.” It’s unclear why her new lawyer decided to yank the case. See pics of Usher, here.

Things weren’t looking so good for Helm’s credibility when TMZ obtained audio of a July phone call between her and publicist Dennis Byron. In the call he told her “It bothers me that he didn’t have the decency to tell you he had herpes.” but she snaps back, “Don’t try to make me mad. First of all if we were having it unprotected then he should have told me. We weren’t unprotected so it doesn’t matter.” Two days later she filed a lawsuit and claimed the exact opposite, saying they didn’t use protection.

Following the release of the tape, West said that Helm changed her story to Byron because she thought he was trying to extort her and sell the tape to the media. In a statement to TMZ she said that Helm, “Didn’t want to be exploited and, in her attempt to deter Byron from doing so, she told him (inaccurately) that she never had protected sex with Usher and that she did not have herpes.” Helm later accused Byron of stalking her but a judge dismissed that case for lack of evidence.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Laura Helm will refile the case? Or did the audiotape hurt her credibility too much?