Tyrese Gibson Wins 50/50 Joint Custody Of Daughter Shayla After Vicious Court Battle With Ex

Big news for Tyrese Gibson! A judge has reportedly denied his ex’s request for a permanent restraining order, ruling that he will get 50/50 joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter Shayla starting in Jan. 2018.

Tyrese Gibson, 38, just won big in court. The Fast and The Furious actor and his ex, Norma Gibson have been in the middle of a nasty custody battle over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Now, a judge has denied his former flame’s request for a permanent restraining order according to TMZ, meaning he’ll get to spend even more time with Shayla in the weeks ahead. The judge ruled on Nov. 17 that Tyrese and Normal will share 50/50 joint custody beginning in Jan. 2018. In the mean time, both parties have agreed on a visitation schedule that’s convenient for them, which will also allow Tyrese to celebrate with his daughter over the holidays. See pics of the restraining order court documents, here.

It’s been a tense few weeks for the exes, since Norma reportedly claimed Tyrese was physically abusive with their 10-year-old, alleging that he beat her 12 to 16 times. Tyrese fired back by claiming that he only struck her once on the bottom. The battle between them intensified when Norma reportedly demanded that he get a mental evaluation, according to TMZ. He was clearly upset and unable to fight back the tears while discussing his daughter on Nov. 1. Fans didn’t know what to make of Tyrese’s tough family situation, since he posted multiple videos being very vulnerable about his personal turmoil, hysterically crying and begging his ex not to take Shayla away from him. He later blamed his “meltdown” on a Rx drug he was taking for depression.

Tyrese previously spoke out about how the restraining order affected him. “After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts,” he told E! News in a statement. “There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it’s unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior.” Now that the restraining order is history, hopefully Tyrese and his loved ones can start fresh.

