Tiny ‘Disappointed’ With T.I. After He & Diddy Blow $100,000 During Wild Night At Strip Club

T.I. may have had a blast dropping $100k on strippers, but this trip to the club may have cost him dearly. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tiny just can’t ‘respect’ her man after he parties like that.

Here’s hoping T.I., 37, enjoyed his bro’s night out with Diddy, 48. It may very well be his last – especially if he wants to keep his marriage to Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, in one piece. Oh, Tiny was not thrilled to find out that Tip and Diddy made it rain to the tune of $100,000 at the Ace of Diamonds on Nov. 14, as a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she is “disappointed” in her man. “Tiny feels like her and TI were making a lot of progress in rebuilding trust and love in their relationship but when he acts out with the guys, it makes it difficult for her to respect her man.”

“She loves him,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and tries not to judge but deep down she wishes he would mature out of his strip club nights. Tiny is not a big fan of objectifying women so she feels TI should have more respect for himself, for her and their relationship.” Now, it was Diddy who reportedly spent all the money, as the music icon rolled up to Ace of Diamonds with a grocery bag full of dollar bills (So does that mean Diddy’s “All About The Washingtons” now? So confusing.) However, while the night took a chunk out of Diddy’s bank account, it was Tip’s reputation with Tiny that took the biggest hit.

T.I. and strippers go together like Diddy and ridiculous names (Hello “Brother Love.”) Prior to this party with the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, Tip shared a pic of him and rapper YFN Lucci standing near a pile of money with two naked strippers dancing around them. “Birthday Session for da baby GOAT!” It seems that dancing naked women are T.I.’s go-to birthday present. Seems Tiny wished her hubby just got YFN a gift card instead.

What a bummer. Just as things were going so well between these two, their renewed romance takes a tumble. Tiny’s off having one of the best years ever, killing it on the Xscape reunion tour (and their new Bravo show). Seeing Tiny take the spotlight has helped things in the bedroom, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that seeing Tiny “confident and in demand” checks off all if Tip’s boxes. Well, if she demands that he stops hanging out with strippers, will T.I. do it?

Do you think T.I. should give up going to strip clubs, HollywoodLifers?