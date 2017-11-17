Did The Weeknd Shade Selena Gomez In New Video After She Unfollowed Him On Instagram?

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s breakup has gone from amicable to vicious. Check out the latest move by the ‘Star Boy’ singer that seems to throw endless shade at his ex.

It looks like this breakup is getting ugly. We reported earlier how Selena Gomez, 25, unfollowed her ex The Weeknd, 27, on Instagram, and now The Weeknd is striking back. After pictures surfaced of Selena kissing Justin Bieber, 23, The Weeknd took to his Instagram story to post a video that had the following lyrics from “Wanted You” by Nav featuring Lil Uzi Vert playing in the background: “Whoa, can’t believe I wanted you. / Whoa, I can’t believe I wanted you. / Yo, girl, can’t believe I wanted you. / No, no, no, no, I don’t need you.” While this song plays, The Weeknd repeatedly zooms in and out on what appears to be a painting of Woody Harrelson, 56, and a woman. While it’s unclear what message that bizarre cinematography is sending, The Weeknd’s use of “Wanted You” is obvious — he wants Selena to know he’s over her in the pettiest way possible. If you’d like to watch the video yourself, check out The Weeknd’s Instagram story.

The Weeknd seems to be on bad terms with Selena, and he’s only on slightly better terms with his other ex Bella Hadid, 21, whom he has just reconnected with. According to a source, Bella still hasn’t forgiven The Weeknd for breaking her heart, and her friends are terrified he’ll break it all over again. The two are now hanging out again, so time will tell if she’ll give him another chance.

However, if The Weeknd had plans of ever trying to win back Selena, this Instagram story alone would make that pretty impossible. Check out these pics of celebs, including Selena and The Weeknd, who have dating the exes of other celebrities.

