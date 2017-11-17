Gwen & Blake, Miley & Liam & More Of The Most Romantic Celeb Thanksgivings Of All Time

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, known for their PDA, made us feel all the feels when they shared a heartwarming Thanksgiving kiss. Take a look through these adorable pics of other celebrity couples spending Turkey day together.

After Blake Shelton, 41, was announced as the winner of the Sexiest Man Alive, Gwen Stefani, 48, gave him a big ole smooch, which was very reminiscent of a kiss they enjoyed together during Thanksgiving of 2016. While this pair’s make-out session was hotter than the turkey they had in the oven that year, other celebrity couples have been known to have romantic Thanksgivings throughout the years. From the recently reunited Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, to John Legend, 38, and Chrissy Teigen, 31, HollywoodLife.com is here to give you all the adorable pics of celebs spending the November holiday together. Check out our gallery above!

Speaking of kisses and PDA, we reported earlier how Blake absolutely loves how Gwen kisses. Just as being a bad kisser can be a deal breaker, sometimes you have to lock down a good smoocher. According to a source close to Blake, “what locked him in and still does is the way she kisses him.” Who can blame Blake? Dating a skilled kisser is something to be very thankful for this Thanksgiving.

We reported earlier how Blake might be getting down on bended and proposing to Gwen during her upcoming Christmas special, but heck, in our opinion, Thanksgiving is the perfect romantic fall holiday to get engaged. Guess we’ll all have to wish upon our wishbones this year to hope they tie the knot one day soon. If you’re hungry for some hand sandwiches, check out these pics of celebrity couples, including Gwen and Blake, holding hands together.

