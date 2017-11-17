‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Admits She’s Suicidal & Entering Treatment — So Sad

”Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell just dropped heartbreaking news, telling her Twitter followers, ‘today I thought of every way to kill myself,’ and now, she’s entering treatment because of it.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself…so I’m going to treatment,” Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell posted on her Twitter page on Nov. 17. It was shocking news for fans of the reality TV star, but the 25-year-old later shared a photo of her stuffed animal on Instagram and said, “Well Nova buddy is coming with me… and I’m gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time… #thiswontlast#thiswontstopme #keeptalkingmh”.

Immediately after making the announcement, fans started rallying around Catelynn and congratulating on her bravery. “What a honest statement I hope this helps others seek the help they need, stay strong and be proud that by helping yourself u can help others #makeChesterProud,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “So proud of you for recognizing what you need to do. I send my hugs and love to you. It’s okay not to be okay.” And then someone said, “Wow thats heavy. Hopefully you soon see the moon sun and stars again instead of the dark.”

This devastating news comes just days after Catelynn revealed she was emotionally affected by a shooting that took place near her home. The MTV star was also in rehab in 2016, after giving birth to her second child, Nova. Her husband and Teen Mom OG co-star, Tyler Baltierra, later said she checked out after a month of being treated for depression and anxiety.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is scheduled to premiere on MTV on Monday, Nov. 27 at 9pm ET.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Catelynn during this difficult time. We hope she gets the help she says she needs.