Tiny Flashes Major Leg & Oozes Old Hollywood Glamour For ‘Upscale’ & T.I.’s Loving It

Yes, girl! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris brought the va-va voom when she showed off some major leg for her ‘Upscale’ Holiday Issue cover! It even grabbed the attention of her husband T.I.! Watch the BTS video of the sexy shoot!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is getting into the holiday spirit! The singer graced the cover of Upscale‘s Holiday Issue, and she didn’t disappoint! She rocked a ton of different looks for the sexy photoshoot that all flaunted her figure through deep necklines, high slits, and form-fitting silhouettes. Throughout the shoot, she strut down grand staircases, perched atop of a piano, and took a few selfies (because what else are you supposed to do when you look that good?) TBH, she was truly the epitome of old Hollywood glamour. Check out the behind-the-scenes video of the elegant shoot above!

If you need anymore confirmation that Tiny absolutely slayed her holiday cover, let T.I., 37, persuade you. Tiny’s husband took to his Instagram account to give the singer a sweet shout-out over her newest achievement. “This look right here Mrs H #waytoBOSSUP,” he captioned his wife’s official cover photo. Seems like their relationship is going pretty strong right now! As we’ve previously reported, they’re “still working” at reconciliation after Tiny filed for divorce in 2016. This affectionate social media post proves they’re getting there!

While Tiny has made nailing her cover photo look easy, what’s been going on lately with her girl group Xscape has been pretty messy. When Tiny and her bandmates Tamika Scott, 41, LaTocha Scott, 44, and Kandi Burruss, 41, went on Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live, they made it seem like they weren’t all working on new music together. Kandi pointed to the other three women and said, “they are doing the music,” after Andy asked if there was anything new in the works. While LaTocha went on to confirm that they had already started working on new music, Andy wanted clarification on why Kandi wasn’t participating. “I mean, I’m going to do Broadway and some other things, and they’re going to be working on music.”

Tamika has since slammed the rumors that Xscape was breaking up. “We, Xscape, as a group are definitely working hard to give our fans an ultimate night to Remember performance for our Great Xscape Tour, with all Four original members,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. So while we aren’t 100 percent sure of Xscape’s fate, at least we know Tiny will continue to serve up some killer #looks.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiny’s sexy Upscale holiday cover shoot?