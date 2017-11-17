Lauren Jauregui & Steve Aoki Team Up For Ultra-Danceable Jam — Listen To ‘All Night’

The Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui collaboration is here, and it’s everything we love in an EDM banger. And seriously, how good does Lauren sound?! Listen to ‘All Night’ here!

Steve Aoki, 39, has recruited Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui, 24, for his latest banger, and “All Night” will definitely get you dancing! It’s Lauren’s third non-5H song; as we know, she teamed up with Marian Hill in 2016 for the excellent “Back to Me,” Ty Dolla Sign for “In Your Phone” and of course with Halsey for their hit duet “Strangers.” Still, this one definitely ranks! Take a listen below.

Steve Aoki is known for his amazing taste in collaborators, having worked with Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, Louis Tomlinson, Fall Out Boy and tons more in the past. He also has tracks coming with Bella Thorne and K-pop sensation BTS soon — can’t wait! “She is a good friend of mine,” Steve recently told HollywoodLife.com exclusively of Bella. He added that it was a “pleasure” to work with BTS, too, and shared that he’s super excited for both projects to drop. Same! See more photos of Steve Aoki here.

Check out some of the lyrics to “All Night:”

Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Got me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don’t think I can help it

Why does it feel so right?

Let’s keep this going all night

Going all night

Beyond excited to announce my new song with @laurenjauregui!! Out this Friday! Pre-save it on Spotify now 🔗 in bio. #allnight A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:04am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “All Night?” Tell us if you love it!