Sofia Carson Just Wore The Holiday Hairstyle You Can Rock All Season Long

Looking for the perfect hairstyle for your holiday parties? Sofia Carson just wore it to the Latin Grammys and her hairstylist is breaking down the how to FOR YOU!

Sofia Carson, 24, looked so stunning at the 2017 Latin Grammys, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas on November 16. Her low bun was the perfect holiday hairstyle. It was created by Caile Noble using Dove products. Caile told us: “The top of Sofia’s dress has feathers so we immediately agreed, up for the hair! I wanted the style to have a sense of elegance and edge so I created a look that portrayed that contradiction.” Here are Caile’s steps to get Sofia’s exact look!

“To start, I massaged Dove Style+Care Curls Defining Mousse into her hair from roots to mid shaft to help define her side part and give the hair more control while styling.

After drying the hair, I used my Harry Josh Pro Tools Flat Iron on low heat, only from roots to the mid shaft. It’s gentle enough so it doesn’t damage the hair, and gave me the added straightness I wanted to achieve the sleekness from roots to mid shaft.

Next, I brushed her hair into a sleek, low ponytail and simultaneously sprayed Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray. A workable spray is key when wanting the hair to hold in place while preventing any buildup or flaking!

Then, I applied Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo to the hair to continue building texture and give her ponytail some bounce.

I continued by braiding a few pieces of the ponytail and twisting the remaining hair into place, while pinning it to create a messy low bun.

I finished the look with Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray to ensure the style has hold and longevity throughout the night!”

HollywoodLifers, would you rock Sofia Carson’s bun for your holiday event?