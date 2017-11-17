Simone Biles ‘Shocked’ After Gabby Douglas Suggests Aly Raisman Enticed Sexual Assault

Simone Biles is furious Gabby Douglas seemed to suggest that Aly Raisman ‘enticed’ her own sexual assault by dressing provocatively. Check out their contentious Twitter exchange here!

This is honestly just so disappointing. In response to Aly Raisman, 23, and her call to arms asking people to stop victim-shaming women based on how they’re dressed, Gabby Douglas, 21, tweeted, “[H]owever it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. [D]ressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd,” which is — you know — a terrible, victim-blaming response… especially to your teammate who has bravely come forward as a sexual assault victim. Well, fellow Final Five member Simone Biles, 20, is not letting Gabby, who has since deleted her tweet, off the hook for her inconsiderate words. Simone tweeted, “[H]onestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her.” You can check out the whole heated back-and-forth on Twitter below.

We reported earlier how Aly claims that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar, a volunteer osteopath with USA Gymnastics. So far, over 130 women — including Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney, 21 — have come forward with allegations against Nassar. Back in July, Dr. Nassar pleaded guilty to child porn charges and is currently in a Michigan prison facility.

While on the Today show, Aly said that it was Nassar’s skill at making Aly feel like he was on her side that made him able to manipulate her. While you wonder whether or not the Final Five will ever truly be the same after this, check out these pics of the Final Five living it up in New York City.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

