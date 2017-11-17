Sia Just Dropped A Christmas Album & It’s Already A Legit Classic

Ready to be holly jolly AF? Sia’s Christmas album has arrived, and it’s about to be your new holiday favorite. Listen to the record, which is full of amazing new original songs, right here!

The holidays have officially begun! Sia, 41, has released Everyday is Christmas today, Nov. 17, and it would make Buddy the Elf proud. Stream the full album, featuring all-original songs like “Santa’s Coming For Us,” “Snowman” and more, below!

Sia teamed up with superstar producer Greg Kurstin for the album, and as you can hear, it’s definitely a winner. As Sia put it herself: “Let the holiday cheer begin!” We’re personally obsessed with “Snowman,” but we’ll let you listen and pick your own favorites.

Sia explained that she intends to counter the “shortage of good Christmas music” in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. “There’s obviously the classics and stuff, but anything new, I wasn’t vibing that much on it,” the singer said. “I just was having so much fun, because it’s already there — all of the concepts, you just have to expand on them,” she added. “It’s not like you have to have an original idea to begin with. It’s like, Christmas, mistletoe, ho-ho-ho, Santa Claus, Christmas list, elves. It was easy and fun.” So good!

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Snowman:”

I want you to know that I’m never leaving

Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’till death we’ll be freezing

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

So come on let’s go

Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun

I love you forever where we’ll have some fun

Yes, let’s hit the North Pole and live happily

Please don’t cry no tears now it’s Christmas, baby

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sia’s Christmas album? Tell us which track is your favorite!