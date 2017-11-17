Serena Williams Debuts Her Stunning Wedding Dress After Getting Married — See Pic

Congrats, Serena Williams! The professional tennis player got married on November 16, wearing an absolutely STUNNING gown. See photos of her bridal beauty, here!

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams, 36, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34! The lovely couple exchanged vows in New Orleans on November 16, and Serena was absolutely breathtaking on her wedding day! She revealed her stunning gown, via Instagram, on Nov. 17 and it’s everything we hoped it’d be.

High profile guests like Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Ciara all watched the bride walk down the aisle. GORGEOUS! ET reported that the wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme. The rehearsal dinner took place on Wednesday at Emeril Lagasse‘s restaurant Meril. After the wedding on Thursday, festivities will continue with drinks and games at the Ace Hotel on Friday.

Serena gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1. Less than 11 weeks later, her post baby body was in wedding dress shape! She showed off her muscular frame at the Glamour Women Of The Year awards on Monday, November 13. It’s been a busy week for the mom! Serena looked absolutely amazing on her wedding day, and we are so happy for her!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Serena Williams’ wedding dress?