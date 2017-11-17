Serena Williams Dazzled In $3.5 Million Worth Of Jewelry & 2 Designer Dresses At Wedding

Serena Williams just served some serious looks during her lavish wedding ceremony to Alex Ohanian on Nov. 16! We’ve got the details on everything from her dress, her makeup, to her crazy bling!

In case you missed it, Serena Williams, 36, and Alex Ohanian, 34, tied the knot on Nov. 16 in New Orleans, surrounded by friends and family in what we hear was quite the lavish ceremony! 2017 has been quite a big year for the tennis star, so it makes TOTAL sense her wedding was a big deal! We have all the details on her gown, hair, and all the accompanying bling. In an interview with E! News, Brides Executive Director Lisa Gooder said that Serena wore a strapless Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown with a sheer, sparkly cape. Serena also kept things classic with a veil down the aisle as well as a classic hairstyle. Her makeup was “dewy” and fresh! After the ceremony, Serena changed into a fun, feathery party dress by Versace for the reception. Click here to see more pics of Serena Williams and her beau!

As if her dress doesn’t sound beautiful enough, the olympian wore some gorgeous jewels too! Gooder says Serena wore over $3.5 million dollars worth of dazzling jewelry including some “really amazing earrings”. We don’t doubt that! Serena’s engagement ring was simple and classic, so we’re curious to see if Serena kept her wedding jewelry that way as well. In any case, the whole ensemble looked absolutely gorgeous!

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Serena and Alex had quite the guest list at their wedding! Celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Eva Longoria came out to celebrate with the newlyweds, and sister Venus Williams was by Serena’s side as the couple said ‘I do’. Sounds like quite the celebration!

