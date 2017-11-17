Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Should Do Couples Therapy If They Want Relationship To Last

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may be giving their romance another try, but if they want their relationship to last forever, they should seek couples therapy. Here’s why!

We’re all rooting for Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, to make their newly rekindled romance go the distance, but the foundation of any solid relationship is communication. When asked how these two can increase their chances of making it work this time around, relationship expert Dr. Jenn Mann, who wrote the book Jenn’s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com the pair should take part in couples therapy, and we think it’s a great idea. “Therapy! Doing some individual and couples therapy in order to develop the tools and skills that are needed to have a healthy relationship are important for most couples, especially these two,” suggested Dr. Jenn. “I am a big fan of couples doing therapy work early on in the relationship so that they start out a relationship, or restart a relationship, with new skills.”

In addition to seeking out therapy, Dr. Jenn wisely advocates the two schedule some one-on-one time during their busy calendars. “Connection is the foundation for any relationship,” Dr. Jenn added. “They need to make the time for each other and make sure they are talking face to face and connecting. I know that Selena is not partying because of her health issues, Justin needs to minimize any partying. Also, keep the relationship as private as possible.”

We reported earlier how Selena recently unfollowed The Weeknd, 27, on Instagram, which might have been the perfect move — unfollowing your ex is a good way to keep them out of sight and mind. After Selena was spotted kissing Justin, fans everywhere — including us — rejoiced. Now, we hope these two can make their relationship better than ever with some couples therapy!

