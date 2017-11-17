Selena Gomez Thinks Justin Bieber’s ‘Soft Lips’ Makes Him ‘The ‘Best Kisser Ever’

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber have sealed their relationship with a very public kiss, but apparently that isn’t the only smooch they’ve been sharing! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details about how Sel really feels about making out with Justin again.

Pictures of Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, kissing had us in a complete tailspin when they hit the internet on Nov. 16. But now that the initial shock of Jelena’s PDA moment has died down a little, we want to know even more about what’s really going on between these two and their locked lips. It’s like middle school all over again — was the kiss good? Was it their first? Etcetera, etcetera. Thankfully, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how the “Wolves” singer feels about what it’s like making out with her first love again. See pictures of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments here!

“Selena loves kissing Justin, because not only is he really cute, but he has soft, full, kissable lips,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena and Justin can’t get enough of each other right now and Selena is really enjoying the simplest parts of their relationship, which, for her, is the intimacy created with long, soft, wet kisses with Justin. She thinks he is the best kisser ever and is all about making out with him wherever and whenever she can.”

It’s good to know Sel was enjoying herself, because as we’ve previously reported, Justin was super into their ice rink kissing sesh on Nov. 15, as well. They reportedly spent every break in the “Friends” singer’s hockey game sharing tons of sweet smooches! Obviously, fans of the couple haven’t been able to control their excitement about the on-off couple totally being back on — #JelenaIsBack even started trending on Twitter! Clearly the couple’s recent reunion has been welcomed wholeheartedly by shippers of the pair. TBH, only these two could still have people hoping for them to revive their romance after all this time spent apart.

