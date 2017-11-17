Sarah Silverman Nearly Breaks Down Over Pal Louis C.K.’s Allegations: ‘It’s A Real Mindf***’

Sarah Silverman has officially broken her silence over the allegations that her friend Louis C.K. masturbated in front of women without their consent. She struggles with the question, ‘Can you love someone who did bad things?’

Conversations surrounding sexual assault are finally being prioritized. It seems every day, more victims are coming forward with allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, like, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and James Toback, to name just a few. While these discussions are incredibly important for changing how our society handles sexual assault and treats its victims, coming to terms with accusations has proven difficult for some people. What happens when someone you trusted turns out to be an abuser? Sarah Silverman, 46, struggled with that internal conflict when her close friend Louis C.K. confirmed the allegations that he took out his penis and proceeded to masturbate in front of five different women without their consent.

“I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is, but that’s totally irrelevant, isn’t it? Yes, it is,” Sarah said in an episode of her Hulu show I Love You America. “It’s a real mindf*ck, you know, because I… I love Louis. But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true. So, I just keep asking myself — can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them? I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims. They are victims. And they’re victims because of something he did. So, I hope it’s ok if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad because he’s my friend.”

Throughout the 3-minute monologue, Sarah affirmed that even though she’s been struggling to come to terms with Louis’ allegations, she still believes these conversations need to be had. “To be clear, it’s not just Hollywood. It’s everywhere. Like, this stuff happens in bakeries too, it’s just not getting written up in The New York Times,” Sarah said elsewhere in the video. “This recent calling out of sexual assault has been a long time coming. It’s good. It’s like cutting out tumors. It’s messy and it’s complicated, and it is gonna hurt, but it’s necessary, and we’ll all be healthier for it.”

She finished the clip by insisting that even though these discussions and realizations are tough to deal with, we’ll all benefit from them in the long run. “But, I believe with all my heart that this moment in time is essential. It’s vital that people are held accountable for their actions, no matter who they are. We need to be better. We will be better. I can’t fucking wait to be better.”

