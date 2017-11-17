Ryan Seacrest Denies ‘Reckless Allegation’ He Behaved ‘Inappropriately’ With Stylist

TV personality Ryan Seacrest is responding to claims that he ‘behaved inappropriately’ with a former wardrobe stylist at E! nearly a decade ago. Here’s his statement.

Ryan Seacrest has come forward to refute allegations from a former wardrobe stylist at E! that he was inappropriate with her roughly a decade ago, according to Variety. “We can confirm that we have started an investigation,” a spokesperson for E! has told HL. The talk show host has already delivered a response to the allegations. Seacrest is facing the claims head-on, denying any wrongdoing. Head here for more photos of the TV personality.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” the 42-year-old wrote. “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be.”

He went on to add that the allegations have left him shaken, mentioning his longtime advocacy of women. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.” At the time of this writing, the exact claims of misconduct have not been reported.

